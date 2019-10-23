News

Two Charged with Murder in Roane County

A Roane County grand jury indicted two from Harriman on murder charges after a 72-year-old woman died of starvation. The indictment states 48-year-old Christopher Lee Kennedy and 48-year-old Evelyn D. Kennedy of Emory Heights Road are each charged with murder and aggravated neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult. Both stand accused of the death of Betty E. Cruze earlier this year. The Kennedy’s were booked into the Roane County jail around 2:00 AM this morning. They both are scheduled for arraignment in Roane County Criminal Court on October 28, 2019.

