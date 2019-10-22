Featured

ORAU’s Cindy Snow promoted to director of procurement

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Cindy Snow has been promoted to director of procurement for Oak Ridge Associated Universities.

As a long-time employee of ORAU, Snow has experience in both contracts administration and the management of purchasing company equipment, materials, supplies and professional services. In her new role, she will direct all ORAU procurement and small business activities and staff, including internal purchases, acquisitions and sub-contracting, and ensure excellent customer service to internal and external clients.

“We are proud to see an employee as dedicated to ORAU as Cindy take this next step in the company. She has held numerous leadership roles, and we know she will only continue to prosper as our director of procurement,” Andy Page, president and CEO. “We all offer her sincere congratulations and look forward to what she accomplishes in this new role.”

Snow has been with ORAU for more than 25 years, spending 15 years as a contracts specialist before joining the procurement group as a team lead in 2008. After a short time as the team leader, she was promoted to manager of procurement, where she continued to grow until becoming interim director in May 2019.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Tusculum College and Master’s Certificate in Government Contracting from George Washington University.

ORAU provides innovative scientific and technical solutions to advance national priorities in science, education, security and health. Through specialized teams of experts, unique laboratory capabilities and access to a consortium of more than 100 major Ph.D.-granting institutions, ORAU works with federal, state, local and commercial customers to advance national priorities and serve the public interest. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and federal contractor, ORAU manages the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education for the U.S. Department of Energy. Learn more about ORAU at www.orau.org.

