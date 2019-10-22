Obituaries

John William Townsend, Jr. (“J”), Lenoir City

John William Townsend, Jr., (“J”) age 88 of Lenoir City, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend, and wonderful example of Christ’s teachings, passed away on October 21, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Eliza Galyon Townsend, infant brother Teddy Ray, sister Una Faye Walker (Herman), brother R. L. (Frances), and his “little buddy” and nephew, David Parks. “J” loved his family, his Bible, both Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile where he was a member for most of his life, and Fellowship Baptist Church which he joined after moving to Lenoir City; most of all he loved God.

Survivors:



Love of his life, his wife of almost 69 years Faye (Branson), who was also his nurse and caregiver.

Daughters and son-in-law Celia Williams, Sherry Townsend, Karen & David Marsh, and Susan Moss.

Grandchildren Christy & James Warren, Candi & Walter Carroll, Jason & Kim Weaver, Jon & Cora Moss, and Krish & Rashmi Gomatom.



Great Grandchildren: Trey, Josh, Jacob, Sydney, Jordan, Bailey, Brody, Madison, Mason, Tatum, Ransom, Anneka, and Avishai.

Brothers and sisters and brothers and sisters-in-law whom he loved as blood family, Darrel & Evelyn Townsend, Melvin & Susan Townsend; Zola Stephenson, Vera Lowe, Bob & Sue Henley, Stanley Branson, Tommy & Kathy Parks, Al & Beverley Kelley.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4900 Harrison Road, Lenoir City, TN between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., followed by funeral service with Pastor Eddie Chasteen and Dr. Ted Clower officiating.



Family and friends will meet at Rose Cemetery, 3:00 p.m. Saturday for graveside and burial. Pallbearers are Trey, Joshua, and Jacob Warren, Jordan and Bailey Carroll, and Brody Weaver.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 1355 Dry Fork Valley Rd, Ten Mile, TN 37880 or Fellowship Baptist Church, 4900 Harrison Road, Lenoir City, TN 37771.



Special thanks to the staff of hospice and home health care who provided such compassionate care during the past several months, especially Judy Smith and Amanda Hughes.

Kyker Funeral Home Kingston in charge of arrangements.

