Venia Clark Burchfield, Briceville

Venia Clark Burchfield, age 87 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born September 22, 1932 in Soddy Daisy, TN to the late Louis and Virgie Simmons Clark. Venia was a member of the Grave Hill Baptist Church. She loved taking care of, feeding and watching birds. Venia also enjoyed gardening. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dewey Lee Burchfield.

Survivors:

Sons Tommy Burchfield & Debbie Wartburg

Tex Burchfield & Brenda LaFollette Kenneth Burchfield Briceville Clyde Burchfield Briceville

Daughters Connie Burchfield Briceville

Carolyn Carrol & David Devonia

Linda Burchfield Clinton

Joyce Golden & Don Clinton

Patsy Braden & Donnie Briceville

Pauline Braden & Edward Briceville

Susan Phillips & Sherman Clinton

Grandchildren Rhonda, Louis, Laura, Lizabeth, Scottie, Olivia, Dewey, Joshua, Samson, Justin, Jeremy, Hannah, Amanda

Many Great Grandchildren, Family, and Friends

The family would life to extend a special thanks to Dr. William Bingham and the nurses of Covenant Hospice for being so compassionate.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Dean Byrge officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Seiber Cemetery in Briceville, TN for an 11:00 AM interment.

You may also view Venia’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

