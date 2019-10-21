Obituaries

Erin Mary Leighton-Conroy, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Erin Mary Leighton-Conroy, age 59, passed away with loved ones by her side on October 18, 2019.

Erin grew up in Bradenton, FL and settled in Kingston, TN where she raised her three daughters. With a master’s degree in English, she worked for many years as a technical writer. She was passionate about helping her community and rang bells for the Salvation Army every Christmas season. Her charismatic attitude and unique sense of style brought smiles to so many. She is survived by her father Kevin; siblings Bryan, Dion and Patricia; daughters Shanleigh, Kelsey and Delaney; and granddaughter Kara. Erin was a devoted daughter, cherished sister, a loving mother and an admiring “Mema” to her granddaughter.

Erin, Sis, Mom, Mema— “We miss you now and forever.” You now have returned to your mother’s embrace and we will carry your love in our hearts always.

She was remembered with a Memorial Service at Kyker Funeral home on October 20, 2019 at 3:30 in the afternoon.

Kyker Funeral Home Kingston serving the Leighton-Conroy family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

