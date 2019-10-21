Obituaries

Hazel Walker, Oliver Springs

Hazel Walker, age 97 of Oliver Springs, passed away and went back to the arms of Jesus on October 17th, 2019. She was born April 16, 1922 in Scott Co., TN. the daughter of Clarence and Anna Tompkins. She attended Robbins High School and Tennessee Wesleyan College. In the early years of Oak Ridge, she worked at K-25 as a laboratory technician. Her husband Edward Walker was owner and operator of Walkers Service Station until his death in 1972. In the late 1960’s she attended floristry school and then worked as a floral designer at Butlers’ Florist for 29 years. She was the oldest member of the Oliver Springs United Methodist Church faithfully serving the church for 65 plus years, designing flower arrangements, church banners, and bulletin boards were her enjoyment. Many of the flowers were raised in her garden.

Hazel is survived by a son, Maurice Walker and his wife Brenda of Oliver Springs; by a son-in-law, Robert Copeland of Clinton; by four granddaughters: Christine Caldwell and husband David of Clinton, Cathy Hill and husband Scott of Clinton, April Gilley and husband Lee of Rockwood, TN, Amy Ellis and husband Worth of Nicholasville, KY; by five great-grandchildren: Bradley Walker, Derek Wallace, Jessica and Jacob Hill and Abigail Nahill; by two great- great-grandchildren, Sophia Wallace and Hudson Hill and by a special friend, Maddie Kindred.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Anna Tompkins; by a daughter Cheryl Copeland; by a brother, Harold Tompkins and sister, Virginia Tompkins.

The funeral will be held in the chapel of Premier Sharp Funeral Home with John Justice and Barkley Mencer officiating. Receiving of friends will be at Premier Sharp Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 20th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The funeral will be at 4:00 PM. Grave side service will be at 10:00 AM Monday, Oct. 21st. at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Walker family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

