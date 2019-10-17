Obituaries

Hazel Miles, Coalfield

Hazel Miles, age 94 went to be with her Heavenly Father Tuesday, October 16, 2019 peacefully at her home. Hazel was born in Coalfield on July 5, 1925 and was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. Hazel was an excellent seamstress for 40 plus years and was devoted to her family and friends.

Hazel is preceded in death by her husband Hubert Miles, parents Rufus and Leola Townsend, brother Johnny Townsend, sister Brenda Sue Tinker.

She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Ward, son-in-law Johnny Ward of Kingston, sons Hugh Miles and wife Sharon of Palmetto GA, Roger Miles and wife Dana of Newman GA. Grandchildren Tracy Volkner, Ronnie Ward, Carlotta Ward and Rachel Miles, great-grandchildren, great, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Edgewood Baptist Church Friday, October 18, 2019 with the funeral to follow. Pastor Johnny Ward and Reverend Larry Bolden officiating. Burial 11:00 am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Homes of Kingston is serving the Miles Family.

