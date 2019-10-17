Obituaries
Willis Lee “Puncho” Sitzler, Harriman
Mr. Willis Lee “Puncho” Sitzler, age 63 of Harriman passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Melvin Samuel and Sally Kate Trentham Sitzler. Two brothers: Gary Sitzler and Marvin “Sam” Sitzler. He is survived by two sisters: Linda Bingham and Brenda Vance. Nieces and nephews: Michael Hester, Deanna Hester, David Shane Bingham, Cassie Bingham, Amanda Moore, Susanne Bingham, and Holly Dennis. Great nieces and nephews: Caitlyn Hester, Matthew Hester, Rebecca Reynolds, Tolly Reynolds, Erin Moore, Trevor Moore, Tristan Moore, Gabby Dennis along with many or friends and loved ones.
The family will have a privet service at a later date. Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Sitzler family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com