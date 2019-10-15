Featured

A Knoxville man was killed in a Motorcycle Accident Monday in the Midway Community

The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a fatal motorcycle accident yesterday in Roane County on Highway 72 near Midway School. Troopers say a 2018 Harley Davidson operated by 49-year-old Timothy Cummings of Knoxville was traveling in the 600 block of Loudon Highway when he ran off the right side of the road and went down an embankment. Cummings passed away at the scene of the crash. The roadway was down to one lane for about two hours while troopers investigated. No other vehicles were involved according to the report from Trooper Dubroc. Standard tests of drugs and alcohol will be done as is standard procedures for any fatal accident.

