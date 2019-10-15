BBBTV12

Wartburg man killed when his car leaves the roadway

A Wartburg man was killed in a one-car accident on Monday evening around 8 pm.  According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the report states that a 2007 Mazda pickup ran off the road in the 400 block of Montgomery Road, in Morgan County, overcorrected and left the roadway again before striking a tree.  Killed in the accident was 44-year-old Jason Goode of Wartburg.  According to Trooper Mark Chitwood, alcohol may have played a part in the accident.  Goode was not wearing a seat belt. Further drug and alcohol tests were ordered as is the standard procedure in any fatality accident.

