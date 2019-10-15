Obituaries

Robert David Scalf, Kingston

Robert David Scalf, age 87, of Kingston passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born November 18, 1931 in Knoxville. He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict. Robert retired in 1992 with over 34 years as a machinist at the Y-12 Nuclear Plant. He enjoyed politics and was an avid gardener. He found great pleasure working around the house and in his shop, but most importantly he loved the Lord. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Lou Chesher Scalf; and parents, Samuel Ollie & Molly Lorena Woods Scalf.

SURVIVORS

Children

Robert Neil Scalf & wife, Susan of Kingston



Teresa Dawn Pitts of McMinnville



Lynda Thornburg & husband, Ed of Kingston



Martin Lee Scalf of Kingston

Grandchildren

David & Macky Collette of McMinnville



Jeff Byrge of McMinnville



Derek Bowdoin of McMinnville

7 Great-grandchildren

Very Special Friend: Betty Wright of Kingston

A host of extended family and friends

The family would like to thank the nurses & staff of Roane Medical Center for all their special care & attention during Robert’s last hospital stay.

A private graveside service will be held at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

