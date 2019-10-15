Obituaries

John E. Flora Jr, Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

John E. Flora, Jr. passed from this life Sunday evening, October 13 surrounded by his wife and two daughters after a valiant 11-year battle with multiple myeloma. John was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church.

He had multiple interest and careers; he served 8 years in the Air Force, worked at Boeing in Seattle, was a sales rep for a sportswear line in 3 states, was manager of the Graphics Dept at Bechtel, was advertising manager at Standard Knitting Mill and also later at Rogers Cadillac, and some other jobs not worth mentioning. He said his first paper route was by far the best of all these jobs. He worked with various magazines and newspapers furnishing cartoons and illustrations and was staff artist for the Rapid City Daily Journal. You may also recall his cartoons from the Oak Ridge Observer newspaper.

Anyone who knew John also knew that he was not only a talented artist, he loved to make people laugh, and always had a joke or prank. Everyone also knew how much he loved to play tennis, loved college football, cars, hamburgers, good brandy, his religion, political views, and his family (not necessarily in that order)!!

He was preceded in death by his dad, John Sr, and mom – Maudine (Dean) Flora. He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 30+ years, Leisa Flora. Daughters Megan Flora, Christie Flora Biddle and husband Anthony; granddaughter Brynn. Mother-in-law, Ruth Rittenhouse, along with many other family members and friends. John recounted, “I did get to discover what love is with my Leisa and Meg and Christie.”

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. His funeral service will follow with Father Brent Shelton officiating. His graveside will follow at Anderson Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending any memorials in John’s memory to St. Mary’s Catholic School, 323 Vermont Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

