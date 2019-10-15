Featured

Ann Coria Appointed Public Defender by Governor Lee

Posted on

In a letter, dated today, October 15, 2019, Governor Bill Lee has appointed Ann Coria as the 7th Judicial District Public Defender. Coria has worked in the Public Defenders office under Tom Marshall, who has resigned/retired effective immediately, for the past 21 years. Governor Lee said the appointment was made under Tennessee Code Annotated 8-14-102. Coria becomes the public defender immediately. Coria is only the 2nd woman Public Defender in the 7th Judicial District, the first member of the GOP to hold that office. More to come on this announcement.

