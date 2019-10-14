BBBTV12

House Fire in Kingston and a Motorcycle accident south of the river.

Earlier this afternoon a house fire call just north of Kingston and just across the Centers Ferry Bridge, responded several fire agencies to the scene. Blair Volunteer Fire department asked for mutual aid from East and South Roane County fire departments along with The E.O.C. All the details were not readily available by news time but we do know there were no injuries and exactly what damage was done is not known.  Also, THP Officers investigated a traffic crash involving a motorcycle on Hwy 72 between Hwy 58 and The Midway High School, but details of who was involved was not available by news time. We hope to have more on that as soon as we get the report from THP.

