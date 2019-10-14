Obituaries

Norman Wheeler, Powell

Norman Wheeler, age 78, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Parkwest Medical Center. He was born December 17, 1940 in Emison, IN to the late Clarence B. and Helen M. Barnes Wheeler. Norm was a member of The Temple Baptist Church, where he was saved, and also drove the bus for the Men’s Basketball Team from Crown College. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he was a Medic. Norm loved to golf and played basketball in his younger years. He was an Insurance agent for many years and after retiring, went back to work at Walmart. In addition to his parents, Norm is preceded in death by, siblings, Lavena Edgin, Betty Lou Nix, Audria Shephard, Clarence Wheeler, Prentice Wheeler, Ralph Wheeler; grandchildren, Jeremey; great-grandchild, Noah.

Survived by, wife, Lois C. Wheeler; Children, Jeff Wheeler and Laurie Butler, Tim Wheeler and wife Sheila, Cindy Scott and husband Paul, Peggy Burton and husband John, Bill Nair and wife Lee, Keith Nair, Scott Nair, Sheri Johnson and husband Chuck. 18 Grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends at The Temple Baptist Church in the Curtis Hutson Chapel on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2:00-4:00PM with the funeral service to follow at 4:00PM with the Pastor Clarence Sexton officiating. The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Temple Baptist Church 1700 West Beaver Creek Drive Powell, TN 37849.

