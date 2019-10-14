Obituaries

Henry Ray “Hank” Stooksbury Jr, Norris

Henry Ray “Hank” Stooksbury, Jr., age 83 of Norris, TN went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 13, 2019. He left here surrounded by his family who is thankful that his struggles here on earth are finally done and he has received his ultimate healing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Ray Gibson and Ethel Nanny Stooksbury; brothers, Arnold, Clarence, Paul, and Delas; sisters, Gladys, Dorothy, and Edna.

He was born at Loyston Point in Anderson County and graduated from Norris High School. He served in the United States Army. He worked in construction for many years and retired from Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. Henry was known by his nicknames Hank or H.R. and was lovingly called “Pa” from his grandchildren and their friends.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of almost 60 years, Nancy Stooksbury. He leaves behind his son, Brian & wife Saralynn Stooksbury; daughters, Julie & husband Timothy Treadway, Lisa Stooksbury & Paul Foust; grandchildren, Sean & wife Brooke, Austin, Kira, Hannah, Jacob, and David; great-grandson, Nolan; sisters, Imma Jean & Patricia; numerous extended family members, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.

His list of outstanding attributes is only outshined by the love he had for his beautiful family. To the man who gave of himself tirelessly day in and day out, the man who would never put himself first, the man who loved to laugh and loved to love. He was full of wisdom and wit and wholeheartedly believed your word is as good as a handshake, that if you were going to do something do it to the best of your ability, love without holding back, help others without asking for anything in return, and trust in the Lord to see you through all of life’s ups and downs. His legacy of all he taught us to be will last generations beyond his own life.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Andersonville with Pastor David Seiber and Pastor Robin Kyek officiating. The graveside will follow at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

