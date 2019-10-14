Obituaries

Leonard Ernest Rheault, Norris

Leonard Ernest Rheault was born on January 8, 1960, the second son of five children of Fred Lewis Rheault, Sr. and Leona Patricia Kactro of Dubuque, Iowa.

After graduating from Hempstead High School in 1978 Lenny enlisted in the US Army and served with the Corps of Engineers as a draftsman in South Korea. Four years later he relocated to Columbus, Georgia, near Ft. Benning.

At around this time, he befriended Kyu Ho Chai, who introduced him to his little sister, then 12-year-old Susie. Fourteen years later, Lenny and Susie were married on February 20, 1993. In their joyful marriage of twenty-six years, they were true soulmates deeply in love. He was her anchor. She was his sparkle.

A year later, they moved to Nevada, where Lenny worked for American Buildings until 2003. Faced with the distance away from both of their families, they moved to Tennessee in 2003. In Tennessee, Lenny worked as department manager of the Sales Project Manager group for A & S Building Systems until the rare blood disorder, POEMS syndrome, a form of multiple myeloma, forced his medical retirement in 2012.

Lenny had multiple hobbies including fishing at Dale Hollow and competing in car shows. His modified replica of a 1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt won many trophies. He enjoyed chili cook-offs, gourmet cooking for his wife, and thoroughly loved Christmas decorating and music all year long. A handyman, he was adept at fixing everything from his home to his vehicles. He enjoyed contributing to friends’ projects also.

Lenny was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Norris serving two terms with Vestry, once as Junior Warden. He treated his church as his home, utilizing his skills even as he continued his health battle. He volunteered at the Food Bank in Norris and the UT Medical Center’s Integrative Healthcare at the Cancer Institute. At the Radiology Oncology Program, he inspired the bell ringing tradition for survivors celebrating their heroic end of treatment.

Those who knew him bonded with him with everlasting friendship and love.. All were awed by his brave battle with the disease. First diagnosed in 1994, he faced six grueling rounds of treatment. He was relentless in his fight, going round for round against this wicked opponent.

Lenny died peacefully at home on October 8, 2019. He was preceded by death by his parents and younger brother Douglas James Rheault. Besides Susie, he is survived by: his eldest brother Fred Lewis, Jr. (Kalona) of Dubuque; younger brother Richard Joseph (Paula) of Minneapolis; and only sister Christina Marie (Timothy) Conry of Chicago; mother-in-law Nemia M. Chai, brother-in-law Kyu Ho Chai (Anneliese) of Columbus; eight nephews (Matt, Adam, Alex, Eric, Nic, Nate, Taylor, Christopher), three nieces (Maddie, Kelsey, Savannah), a two-year old grandniece (Elli), and eleven month old grandnephew (Max).

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, TN, or UT Cancer Institute Integrative Healthcare, Knoxville, TN.

Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude for the prayers, love and support of relatives and friends, Lenny’s medical team, UT Hospice, UT Cancer Institute Integrative Healthcare, University Cancer Specialists and St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, TN.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Francis Episcopal Church. Susie would love everyone to bring their hand held bells with them to the service as bells have a special meaning to Lenny and will be rung at certain times of the service. A reception will follow with time for all to share memories of how much Lenny meant to us.

