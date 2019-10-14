Obituaries

Leon Turnbill, Oliver Springs

Leon Turnbill, age 69 of the Windrock Community of Oliver Springs, passed away on October 11, 2019 at his home.

He worked at Clinton Pallet and attended Union Valley Baptist Church. Leon had a love for hunting and fishing.

Leon was preceded in death by parents, Ben Franklin Turnbill and Mae Jones Turnbill; brothers, Tommy, Ray, and Gene Turnbill.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Mary Turpin Turnbill; children, Tina Woods of Oliver Springs and Tony Turnbill and wife Connie of North Dakota; sisters, Shirley Cox and husband Roger of Windrock, Joann Shoester and husband Jerry of Kingston, and Sue Fritts of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Adam Turnbill, AJ Woods, and David Woods; 10 great-grandchildren; special cousin, Ronald “JR” Turpin; special friend, Mary Lou Murray.

Visitation will be from 11 am-12 noon on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help with his funeral expenses.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Turnbill family.

