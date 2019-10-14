Obituaries

Zola Gertrude Foster Keathley, Coalfield

Zola Gertrude Foster Keathley from Coalfield, TN was born on January 8, 1929 in Devonia, Tennessee. Zola left the pain and strife of this earthly home on October 11, 2019.

She was a member of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Coalfield.

Zola is preceded in death by her parents Guy & Ola May (Daugherty) Foster. Her husband Hershel Keathley. Her sons Thurston “Tony” Keathley, Sr and Richard Keathley. Her bonus son (son-in-law) Frank Conlon. Her sisters Doley and Verdie Foster. Her brothers James Patterson, Earl Foster, Adam “Dude” Foster and John Foster. Her granddaughter Laura Jean Conlon Stewart.

Zola is survived by her sister Barb Foster West. Her daughters Patricia Conlon, Jennie Mullins (husband Danny), Lola Murray (husband Gary) and Sheila Walls (husband Kevin). Her sons Johnny Keathley (wife Bonnie), Jerry Keathley (wife Kathy), GB Foster, James Foster (wife Pam) and Gary Keathley. Her special friend of many years Kathy Keathley. She has 27 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

Zola was the epitome of love, patience and forgiveness. She had a joyful spirit and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be from 2-4 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 4 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Western/Estes Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Keathley family.

