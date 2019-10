Featured

Small fire causes home to fill with smoke in Harriman on Sunday

The Harriman Fire Department was sent to a home filled with smoke Sunday evening, around 8 pm. The location was in the 800 block of Clifty Street. All occupants were out of the home when the fire department arrived on scene . Chief Brad Daniels tells us that some insulation apparently caught on fire around a heater causing the interior room to fill with smoke. As part of the mutual aid agreement, Kingston Fire personne were sent a truck to the scene. No injuries were reported .

