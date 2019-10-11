Obituaries

Huston Ray Braden, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Huston Ray Braden, age 85 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Huston was born on July 29, 1934 to the Late William R. Braden and Stella Hooks Braden. Huston was a Staff Sergeant in the US Army. Huston is preceded in death by his Parents, Daughter Sheryl Ann Braden Jenks, Sisters Lorene Braden, Barbara Daugherty, Maxie Beam Sharp, Evelyn Gibson, Brothers Ken, Donnie, W.R.(Dub) Braden. He is survived by:

Survivors:

Wife Rose Braden Knoxville

Son Keith & Shanon Braden Greenback, TN

Daughters Sonya & Tim Martin Talbot, TN

Debbie & Kenny Sharp Lake City, TN

Dawn & Dan Lander Monument, Co.

Brothers Eddie & Brenda Braden Lake City, TN

Tom & Pam Braden Lake City, TN

Sisters-in-laws Mrs. W.R. (Brenda) Braden Briceville, TN

Mrs. Donnie (Pat) Braden Briceville, TN

10 Grandchildren & 13 Great Grandchildren

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of Special Family and Friends

A Special Thank you to the staff of the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and neighbors Amanda & Brad Woods, Nathan & Kelly Blanton, and Mary Jane Kelly

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.



Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips & Bro. Adam Braden officiating.



Family and Friends will meet at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 to go in procession to the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville, TN with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

