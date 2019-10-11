Featured

Union member indicted for stealing from Union

Posted on by in Featured, News with

A local union officer is accused of ripping off his own union.

Travis Cofer was indicted by a federal grand jury last month on one count of embezzlement of union funds.

He was arrested on Thursday, and scheduled to go before a federal judge in Knoxville for his initial appearance and arraignment later that day.

According to the indictment, Cofer was an officer of the Steelworkers AFL-CIO, Local 9-990 in Rockwood. He allegedly embezzled $12,432.50 from the union between March 19, 2015 and Jan. 26, 2017.

“Travis Cofer made unauthorized withdrawals from the Local’s checking account and unauthorized purchases at Walmart using money that belonged to the Local,” the indictment alleges.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged grand jury