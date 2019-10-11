Obituaries

Alvin J. Smith, Oakdale

Mr. Alvin J. Smith, age 85, a resident of the Pine Orchard Community of Oakdale, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born August 21, 1934 in Pine Orchard, Morgan County, Tennessee. Alvin was a retired welder from Combustion Engineer in Chattanooga, Tennessee and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He had also worked for a few years as a Corrections Officer at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Morgan County, Tennessee. Alvin was a man of many talents who liked to build houses, cabins, and cabinets; and loved to hunt and farm, and listen to music. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alford Clay Smith and Helen Faye Zumstein Smith; brother, Bud Smith; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruby & Jackie Grant; and brother-in-law, Jim Shadden.

Survivors include:

Wife: Carol Smith of Oakdale, TN

Brothers: Bill Smith of Rockwood, TN

Cecil Smith & wife, Bobbie of Rockwood, TN

Clarence Smith & wife, Lenavee of Rockwood, TN

Gus Smith & wife, Ruth Ann of Erlanger, KY

Arthur Smith & wife, Betty Ruth of Louisville, KY

Sister: Dorothy Wright & husband, Thomas of Spring City, TN

Sisters-in-law: Katie Layman of Jacksonville, FL

Margie Smith of Oakdale, TN

And several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 14, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Smith Family Cemetery in the Pine Orchard Community of Oakdale, Tennessee with Hugh Lyda,, Alvin’s close friend, officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Alvin J. Smith.

