Tommy Higdon, Ten Mile

Tommy Higdon, age 62, of Ten Mile passed away suddenly Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home. He was born May 1, 1957 in Dearborn, Michigan and worked as an X-Ray Technician at the University of Michigan before moving to Tennessee. He attended Luminary United Methodist Church in Ten Mile. Tommy loved spending time at the lake with his partner, David, on their boat.



Preceded in death by his parents, Tom Edward & Betty Jean Tabeling Higdon; sister, Bettyann J.

Kyle; nephew, Jesse Kyle.



SURVIVORS



Partner of 35 years David W. Allen of Ten Mile

Sister Barbarasue J. Higdon of Fort Pierce, Florida

Nieces & NephewsChristopher Lemmon, Dwayne Lemmon, Shannon Lemmon, and Zachary Kyle

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Luminary United Methodist Church with funeral service following at 3:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Pastor Chuck Griffin officiating. Interment will follow in church cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.



Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

