Obituaries

Jacqueline (Jackie) Herrell McCrary, Powell

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Jacqueline (Jackie) Herrell McCrary, age 64, born November 19, 1954, passed away on October 5, 2019, at her home in Powell, TN.

Jackie is survived by brother Craig Herrell, wife Karen, Oak Ridge, TN; step-mother, Joyce Herrell, Clinton, TN; step-brothers Jack Green, wife Beth, Clinton, TN, and Jimmy Green, wife Brittany, Sevierville, TN; step-sister Patricia Green Szczygiel, husband Frank, Kingston, TN; and special cousin, Jennings Foust, Powell, TN, as well as several nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, and her beloved animals. She was preceded in death by her parents, James (Jim) and Melva Herrell; grandparents, Gaines and Dora Herrell and Melvin and Margaret Hall.

Jackie was a 1972 graduate of Clinton High School and a long-time resident of the Claxton community. She was a very kind and loving person and spent most of her time caring for her beloved animals, as well as those who did not have a home. Serving as a foster mom for the Young-Williams Animal Center of Knoxville, TN, she cared for and helped find homes for many homeless animals.

Her family will be receiving friends at the Holley Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, TN, from 2-3:45 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, followed by a brief service led by Glenn Gamble. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

