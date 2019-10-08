Obituaries

Carolyn Virginia Sherrill Goddard, Rockwood

Mrs. Carolyn Virginia Sherrill Goddard, age 83, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born June 10, 1936. Carolyn was a long-time resident of Rockwood, Tennessee but had lived and worked in Smithville, Tennessee for many years as well. Carolyn was a retired nurse who was employed with DeKalb County Hospital in Smithville, Tennessee and later the community hospital in Sparta, Tennessee. She loved nursing and also enjoyed many hobbies including crocheting, reading, and cooking. She was a member of the Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood. She was loved by all who knew her and leaves behind a large family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Goddard; her parents, John and “Cricket” Sherrill; her sister, Wanda Sherrill; her brothers, Joseph and Johnny Sherrill; and her grandson, Travis Keith Brown.

Survivors include:

Four Children:

Joyce Sexton of Midtown, TN

Elaine Spitzer and Bill of Knoxville, TN

Steve Hicks and Lesleye of Harriman, TN

Joseph “J.J.” Riddle and Katy of Mentor, OH

Several Grandchildren:

Jacob Brown, Christopher Brown, Jamie Feezell, Johnnie

Feezell, Steven Hicks, Joshua Hicks, Sara Hicks, Sam

Riddle, Emmie Riddle, and Danielle Watts

And many Great Grandchildren

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Chad Morrison and Rev. Anthony Nelson officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Estes Cemetery in Coalfield, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Carolyn Virginia Sherrill Goddard.

