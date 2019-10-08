Obituaries

Margrie Cole Brooks, Andersonville

Margrie Cole Brooks, age 83 of Andersonville, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional. Margrie was born May 5, 1936 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Willie and Arzella Cole. She was a member of Norris First Baptist Church and worked in the Anderson County General Sessions Court for 39 years. Throughout her life, she loved sewing, knitting, gardening, refurbishing antique furniture but most of all spoiling her grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Walter Rucker, second husband, Ralph Brooks; great-grandson, Jason Paul Hatmaker.

She is survived by:

Daughters, Joyce Graves of Clinton, Sheila Atchley & husband Brian of Loudon; grandchildren, Megin Hatmaker, Patrick Graves, Haley Atchley, Colton Atchley; great-grandsons, Alexander and Spenser Hatmaker; sister, Willie Lowe; niece, Chris Liemohn & husband Eric; great-nieces, Olivia Liemohn Thomas and Marilee Liemohn; son-in-law, Tim Hatmaker.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Margrie’s graveside will be 11:00 am, Wednesday at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

