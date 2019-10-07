BBBTV12

TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL LOCATES STOLEN AIRPLANE

CID investigators led a coordinated effort with the Tennessee Department of Revenue and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, resulting in Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Trooper Jeff Phann locating and recovering the aircraft in Putnam County on Tuesday October the 1st.

This was a great collaborative effort by all involved and possibly the first stolen airplane recovery for CID. Investigators are continuing to follow up on additional leads. Based on the origination of the case and other cases connected as a result, the investigation continues.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

