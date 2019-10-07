Featured

Volunteers Make “Clean the Clinch” a Success for 2019

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (October 4, 2019) – The recent cleanup effort along a portion of the Clinch River near Edgemoor Road saw very successful results thanks to a wonderful turnout of volunteers. The event, called “Clean the Clinch,” was hosted by the City of Oak Ridge’s Stormwater Division and its Healthy Waters Program.

Approximately 30 volunteers came out on Saturday, September 21, to remove trash that had gathered in pockets along the Haw Ridge Park shoreline and the Solway Park area, both popular recreation spots.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department also offered their boats, time, and expertise to transport volunteers to areas in dire need of cleanup, as well as pick up trash along the waterway itself. Several volunteers even brought their own boats and kayaks. Other volunteers stayed on land, clearing litter from around the boat ramp and Solway Park.

As a group, they were able to remove nearly 30 bags of trash, five tires, two plastic containers, a chair, a mailbox, and more from in and around the river. Organizers would like to thank all the volunteers who took time out of their weekend to help make this event such a success.

Anyone interested in being notified of future cleanups or similar events can be added to the Healthy Waters Program volunteer list by contacting the AmeriCorps Stormwater Team at healthywaters@oakridgetn.gov or by calling (865) 425-1890.

To learn more about litter, recycling, and keeping our waterways clean, please visit http://stormwater.oakridgetn.gov/.

