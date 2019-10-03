Featured

Fallen Hiker at Lilly Bluff injured

Morgan County Sheriff’s Department along with numerous rescue squads were all called this afternoon to retrieve a female who had fallen some 45 feet from a rock ledge in the Lilly Bluff area near Lancing. The initial call came in just before 2 pm and a Morgan County Sheriff’s Official was the first to get to the victim and called for all the responding agencies. No further details were available at this time. We do know thru scanner reports the victim was in serious condition.

