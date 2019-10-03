Obituaries

Loretta Cox, Rockwood

Mrs. Loretta Cox, age 63, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born on January 16, 1956 in Harriman, Tennessee. She was a Christian who loved the Lord. Loretta loved her children, grandchildren, and family and was very excited about her 2 new great-grandchildren!

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Marie Noble; brothers, Jackie Simpson and Edward “Buddy” Howard; sister, Lucinda “Cindy” Kirby; and brothers-in-law, Gene Roysdon and Johnny Daugherty.

Survivors include:

Husband:Thomas R. Cox, M.D. of Rockwood, TN

Daughters:Tina Kile & husband, Mike of Rockwood, TN

Tonya De La Cruz of Rockwood, TN

Son:Doug Cox & wife, Stacy of Rockwood, TN

Son-in-law:Ramon De La Cruz of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren:Brianna Cox; Chelsea Pelley & husband, Luke; Hannah De La Cruz;

Haven De La Cruz; and Holton De La Cruz

Great Granddaughter:Ava Bagwell

An expected Great Grandson in March:Riley Rhett Fuson

Sisters:Margaret Roysdon of Aurora, IL

Marilyn Daugherty of Harriman, TN

Edna Mitchell & husband, Bob of Oliver Springs, TN

Brothers:Perry Noble of Perry, GA

David Noble of McIntyre, GA

Eric Noble & wife, Tina of Kingston, TN

And numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Special Friends:Joey Goss of Rockwood, TN

Kara Bowman of Rockwood, TN

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Private family graveside services will be held in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Loretta Cox.

