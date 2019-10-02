Obituaries
Alfred David Edwards, Harriman
Alfred David Edwards passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age of 61.
He was born September 21, 1958 and was a long time resident of Roane County.
Alfred was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Edwards; father, Alford Edwards, Jr.; brother, Michael Edwards.
Survivors include his sons, Tony and Josh Edwards; grandson, Dylan Edwards; sister, Rene Key; niece Jessica Key; nephew, Brad Key; great-nephew, Ethan Key; great nieces, Alyssa and Addison Key.
He will be forever missed.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Edwards family.