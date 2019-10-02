Obituaries

Herbert Bray, Clinton

Herbert Bray, age 70, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Devonia, Tennessee on December 8, 1948 to the late Willis and Elsie Phillips Bray. He enjoyed going to church with his church family and friends. Herbert loved and cherished his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching football. In earlier years, he loved hunting. In addition to his parents, Herbert is preceded in death by, brothers, Paul and Harold Dean Bray; sisters, Pauline McMahan Wicks, Shirley Faye Bray, Peggy Sue Wolanin and Fredia Foust and son Terry Bray,

Survived by:

Wife………….Jewell Burress Bray of Clinton

Children……..Luke Bray of Columbus, Ohio

Carlos Bray of Las Vegas, NV

Tina Pristas of Lafollette, TN

Stacy Baird and husband Brian of Louisville, TN

Ronnie Amos and wife Sarah of Maryville, TN

Sister…………Annette Lane and husband Ray of Clinton

Brother-in-law…..Lee Wicks

Sister-in-law………Lynn Bray

7 Grandchildren



A host of nieces and nephews and many other family members and friends.



A very special thanks to Ray Lane, Juanita Poore and Alicia Hammersmith.



Also, thanks to all the many friends and family members for prayers, cards, food and visits are all greatly appreciated.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 6-8PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Pastor Jim Burris and Rev. Marvin Seiber officiating. Herbert’s interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 11:00AM.

