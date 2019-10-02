Obituaries

Betty Landrum Sexton, Pilot Mountain Community

Mrs. Betty Landrum Sexton, age 98 of the Pilot Mountain Community went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was a member of Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church. Betty was a strongwilled woman who loved the Lord and her family. She was saved at a very young age and spent her life serving God. She read the bible completely many times and could quote many scriptures, by chapter and verse. She married Ira Sexton on December 6, 1941. She stood beside her husband as he preached God’s Word and pastored churches and raised their family. Together they laid a solid foundation on which her family stands to this day. Betty was one of a family of 12 children born to Lewis S. Landrum and Leany Griffith Landrum.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Rev. Ira Sexton. One daughter: Wilda Jean Parks.



Her parents: Lewis S. Landrum and Leany Landrum.



Five brothers: Anderson Landrum, Joe Landrum, Louis Landrum, Noah Landrum, Love Landrum. Six sisters: Lucy Nelson, Noria Griffith, Sarah Sharp, Lilly Landrum, Genevie Hannah, Marie Guay.



One daughter-in-law: Novena Sexton.

And three sons-in-law: David Garrett, J.R. Parks and Clyde Walker. She is survived by her son Joe Alvin Sexton.



Two daughters and one son-in-law:

Mae Agle Garrett and, Jewell Ann and Joe Kesterson.



Thirteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, twelve great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Pilot Mt. Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 5:00 PM with Rev. Charles Webb and Pastor Josh Baldwin officiating. Interment will follow in Pilot Mt. Cemetery. Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg honored to be serving the Sexton family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

