Rockwood Accident sends two via LifeStar to UT Medical Center

A 2-car crash in Rockwood Tuesday, just before 6pm, sent two 2 Morgan County men to The University of Tennessee Medical Center by 2 separate LifeStar helicopters. The accident occurred at the entrance to Rockwood’s Wal-Mart on Highway 27. The police report is not yet available, but we do know according to sources with the fire department on the scene, that one other victim was transported by ground ambulance to Roane Medical Center and one other patient refused to be transported. The crash resulted in an SUV, that was heading northbound at the traffic light, being turned over after impact from a car that was exiting Wal Mart onto highway 27. The SUV was pushed into the southbound lanes, ejecting the two occupants before resting in its side. The helicopters landed in the northbound lanes of highway 27 to transport the two victims as traffic was tied up for about an hour. Traffic was directed by Sheriffs department deputies and THP, who assisted the Rockwood Police at the accident scene. Rockwood Fire personnel were first at the scene to offer first aid of the injured until the ambulances could arrive. The report with the names of those involved may not be ready until Friday as the investigating Officer, Rockwood Police Officer Kendall Mitchell is off duty until then. As we get the information we will pass it along to you.

