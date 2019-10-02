Obituaries

George Robert Cook, Oakdale

Mr. George Robert Cook, age 78, of Oakdale, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville.

George was born to Robert and Rosie Cook on November 10, 1940. He went to school at Oakdale. He married Dorothy Ellison on November 15, 1967 in

Harriman.



George worked as a logger for all his adult life and was well known for being a hard worker. He loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was very kindhearted and always will to help someone in need.

George is preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Rosie Cook. Brother: Fred Cook.

He is survived by his wife: Dorothy Ellison Cook.



Five children: Brenda Condrone and husband Tim, Cindy Tilson and husband Marcus, Tony Cook, Deborah, Donald Cook and wife Nikki



Four brothers and sisters-in-law: Frank & Ronda Cook, Earl & Mary Cook, Ruford & Pam cook and Randy Cook.



Five sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary Clark, Margie Clark, Sandy & Junior Helton, Glenda & Butch Condrone, Jeannie & Jeffrey Wittibslager.



Grandchildren: Whitney, Josh, T.J., Ashley, Kristin, Riley, Taylor, and Braden.



Great-grandchildren: Brantley, Neyland, Kat, Mia, and Bella.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask an act of kindness be passed along to honor George’s kind heat and generous spirit.

The family and friends will meet at 2:00PM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services with Mike Wintes of First Baptist Church officiating. Anyone who loved George and would like to attend is welcome.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Cook family.

