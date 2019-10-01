Obituaries

Christy J. Daugherty, New River

Christy J. Daugherty, born March 3, 1971, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2019. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir. She was a perfect example of what a Christian should be. You never would see her without a smile on her face, and she always had a hug to offer. For 48 years, she blessed our lives and will be sadly missed by all.

Preceded in death by her loving mother, Lana; grandparents, Dave and Olga Miller, Raymond and Elmia Daugherty; uncles, Bert, Jackie, David, and Jimmy Miller; aunts, Patsy Miller, Yovnna Phillips, and Carol Daugherty.

She is survived by her father, Condy Daugherty; uncles, Steve and wife Brenda Miller, Tommy Miller, Larry and wife Claudetter Daugherty, Lonnie and wife Wilma Daugherty; aunts, Brenda and husband Chuck Justice, Kay and husband Gary Armes; and a host of cousins and special friends, Fay and Veroldn Bunch.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 2, between the hours of 6:00-8:00pm with a service to follow at 8:00pm, with Rev. Gary Armes officiating, in the chapel of Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 3 at Bray Cemetery in Devonia at 12:00pm.

The family would like to thank the staff at NHC of Oak Ridge for the love and concern they have shown Christy. Especially her nurses Jessica, Susan and Stephine.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Daugherty Family.SERVICES

