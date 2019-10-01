Featured

TROOPER CONDUCTS TRAFFIC STOP, DRUG TRAFFICKER FLEES SCENE

KNOXVILLE– On September 27, 2019, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Interdiction Plus (IP) Trooper Kevin Stroup stopped a vehicle on I-75 in Monroe County for a traffic violation. As Trooper Stroup interviewed the driver, he began to notice signs of deception. Interdiction Plus (IP) Sergeant Carll Duryea responded to the scene and assisted with the traffic stop. The troopers requested and were granted consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, the driver fled on foot, crossing the interstate median and into the woods. Both troopers immediately gave chase on foot. After an extensive search of the wooded area, the subject escaped apprehension. Further search of the vehicle revealed a backpack hidden under the floor in the trunk. The backpack contained approximately 4.4 pounds of crystal meth, 1.3 pounds of cocaine, and three pounds of marijuana.

Troopers were able to confirm the identity of the subject as 28-year-old Silvester Loyal from Atlanta, Georgia. Criminal Investigators with THP’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to assist. Warrants have been taken out and are on file for Silvester Loyal. The charges include possession of felony meth, cocaine, and marijuana trafficking, evading arrest, and other traffic offenses.

If anyone has information that will aid in the apprehension of Loyal, please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 1-800-490-3490, attention Interdiction Plus (IP) Trooper Kevin Stroup.

