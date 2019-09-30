BBBTV12

Roane County woman dies in single vehicle accident

A single vehicle accident in Roane County last night claimed the life of one. Troopers say a 1997 Jeep driven by 57-year-old Sally Jenkins of Ten Mile was traveling at the 3400 block of River Road when she ran off the right side of the road and went airborne. The Jeep hit a tree and rolled over on its top, ejecting Jenkins through the windshield. Officers say Jenkins was not restrained at the time of impact.

