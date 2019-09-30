Featured

Roane County woman dies in single vehicle accident

Posted on by in Featured, News with

A single vehicle accident in Roane County last night claimed the life of one. Troopers say a 1997 Jeep driven by 57-year-old Sally Jenkins of Ten Mile was traveling at the 3400 block of River Road when she ran off the right side of the road and went airborne. The Jeep hit a tree and rolled over on its top, ejecting Jenkins through the windshield. Officers say Jenkins was not restrained at the time of impact.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged fatality, Roane County, single car accident