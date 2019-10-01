Obituaries

Herbert Duval Cooper, Jr., Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Herbert Duval Cooper, Jr., age 74, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was born May 27, 1945 in New York. During his youth, he traveled to many places and had many experiences as a “Carnie” traveling with the carnival. Mr. Cooper was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was a retired Water Plant Operator from Boynton Beach, Florida. He was a diehard U.T. Vols fan; loved to fish; and loved his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Caroline Cooper, whom he met at “The Blue Marlin” in Florida; grandson, Robert “Bubba” Cooper; granddaughter, Rachel Cooper; and brother, Allen Cooper.

Survivors include:

Son:Mark Anthony Cooper of Rockwood, TN

Granddaughter whom he raised as a Daughter:Nicole Lynne Cooper of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren:Wesley Barnes & wife, Kelsey of Kingston, TN

Misty Cooper of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren:Shane Puckett, Sophia Cooper, Rhett Barnes, and Dean Barnes

Daughter-in-law:Jessica Coffey & husband, Joshua of Rockwood, TN

Mr. Cooper contributed to the advancement of learning and knowledge of others by his anatomical gift to the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Department. Private family memorial services were held.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Herbert Duval Cooper, Jr.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

