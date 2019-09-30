Obituaries

Ruth Lawson, Oak Ridge

Posted on

Ruth Lawson, age 83 of Oak Ridge and a former resident of Oak Ridge, passed away, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Diversicare in New Tazwell. She was born August 12, 1936 in Clinton. She lived in Summerville, South Carolina for 12 years and retired from Summerville Dress Factory where she worked as a clothing inspector.

She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Preceded in death by parents, Pettibone and Marie Rigney Mitchell; four sisters and seven brothers.

Ruth is survived by her husband, John Lawson; by sons, Roger Lawson and wife Gladys of Oak Ridge, Scott Lawson and wife Marivic of Karns; by three grandchildren, Kendrick Lee, Kyshana Faye and Tristan.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 1, 2019 between the hours of 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00pm in the chapel with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial and graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lawson family and invite you to share an online condolence at www.sharpfh.com

