Notice of Water Outage for Emergency Water Main Repair

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (September 30, 2019) – The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department has announced that water will be turned off on Gum Hollow Road and all side streets beginning at Glassboro Drive on Tuesday, October 1, to allow crews to conduct emergency repairs following a water main break in the area. The water outage will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to last between 5 and 7 hours.

We apologize for any inconvenience the outage may cause and appreciate your cooperation during this time. Please note that all work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment, and access issues.

Any questions can be directed to the Public Works Department by sending an email to PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov or by calling (865) 425-1875.

