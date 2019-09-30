Lifestyle

TENNESSEE FARMS OFFER UNLIMITED FALL FUN

NASHVILLE — Autumn fun is here! From pumpkin-picking to fall birthday celebrations, agritourism destinations are sure to create a lifetime of memories for the whole family.

If you are looking for the perfect adventure this season, you’re in luck. Many pick-your-own pumpkin patches are already open, and most operations will be in full swing the beginning of October.

Do you have friends or family turning another year older this season? Some agritourism farms provide unique opportunities to host a birthday party. To name a few, Paradise Pumpkins in Maury County and Oakes Farm in Knox County are spectacular venues to host your special event.

Many Tennessee farms are not only providing fun, they are educating the communities around them. “We are able to introduce and expose guests to operations like hay production, pumpkin and gourd planting and care measures, as well as corn and sunflower life cycles,” Stephanie Woods of Autumn Acres in Cumberland County said. “As an agritourism operation operator, we have the opportunity to spread this knowledge and pass along an appreciation for farmers.”

The harvest moons and the rustling leaves aren’t the only thing getting Tennesseans in the fall spirit. Many agritourism destinations have taken sunflowers and zinnias from their fields to their fall displays. If you want to do the same, support your local producers by purchasing your fall décor straight from the farm.

Don’t miss out on the fall fun this season. To find a local agritourism location, visit www.PickTNProducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Follow Pick Tennessee on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for seasonal updates and information about farm-related events, activities, and products.

