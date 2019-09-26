Obituaries

Earl “Bud-Bud” Hammons, Clinton

Earl “Bud-Bud” Hammons, age 90, of Clinton, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1929 in Clinton, TN to the late Roy and Thelma Slover Hammons. Bud was a United States Marine veteran having served during the Korean War. He enjoyed spending time at the lake, fishing, gardening and stock-car racing. In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded in death by, Wife Faye Hammons, sister, Marie Pyle, brothers-in-law, Delton Pyle, Bill Leinart, Ray Russell, John Hill, Amos Rhea, Junior Rhea, sisters-in-law, Aldeane Gill, Dorothy Rhea, mother and father-in-law, Cloris and Carlos Rhea

Survived by:

Sister……….………Francis Leinart

Sisters-in-law…..Jean Russell and Von Rhea

Brother-in-law…Sonny Gill

Several Nieces and Nephews that Bud counted as children.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-3PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Bud’s funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:00PM with Preacher Johnny Rhea officiating. Interment will be at Blowing Spring Cemetery following funeral service.

