Kenneth Dwight Magill, Dutch Valley

Kenneth Dwight Magill passed away at his home in Dutch Valley Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles and Anna Magill. Their family was one of many families displaced from the Wheat Community by the government in preparation for the Manhattan Project.

Following his high school graduation and Kenneth joined the United States Army at the age of 19. As the war progressed, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge under General George Patton. These events he never spoke of for many years.

Kenneth and his late wife, Jane Teno Magill, were active in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where he served as deacon.

He was preceded in death by his twin sisters, and their husbands, Eula and Henderson Cooper and Beulah and James Cooper; brother-in-law, Woodrow Wall; younger brother, Joe Magill.

He is survived by his sister, Marie Magill Wall of Charlotte, NC; sister-in-law, Mary Farmer Magill of Clinton; many nieces, nephews, as well as cousins and friends in the Harriman area.

The family wishes to thank his faithful care givers as well as the church family and members of the community.

The family will have a graveside service 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors at graveside. Anyone not able to attend the graveside can come to Holley Gamble Funeral Home and sign the register book. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

