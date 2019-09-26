Community

13th Annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade scheduled

The Clinton American Legion Post #172 in partnership with The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, AMVETS Post #2 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 are proud to announce the 13th Annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade which will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 6 p.m. in downtown Clinton, TN. This years’ theme is the “The Most Heartfelt Thank You for All Anderson County Veterans”. The parade will start on Market Street in Clinton and move along Main Street, passing in front of the Anderson County Courthouse. The parade line-up will be in the parking lot on Commerce Street 1/2 hour before the parade. All veterans are invited to participate and everyone is encouraged to come out and support our veterans: past, present and future at this wonderful parade. There is NO Registration fee, but donations are accepted to assist with advertizing. For more information or to sign up for the parade, contact Leon Jaquet @ 865-556-0997 or at the Anderson County Veteran Service Office in the Anderson County Courthouse to pick-up a registration form. Registrations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019.

