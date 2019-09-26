Obituaries

Lisa Bunch Mathews

Lisa Bunch Mathews, age 54, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Lisa was originally from Clinton, TN and worked as a medical receptionist. She was a member of Big Mountain Baptist Church and was a big fan of Audie Murphy books/movies and the University of Tennessee Volunteers.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dollie (Armes) Bunch; father, Elbert Bunch; brother, Curtis Bunch; sister, Irene (Bunch) Butler.

Survivors include her daughter, Leah Mathews; brother, Freddy Bunch and wife Sheila; sisters, Lorene Bolden and husband Jimmy, Shenia Crowley and husband Tim, and Linda Griffith.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Little Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton, TN with Pastor Greg Overton officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Bunch Mathews family.

