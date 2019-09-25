Obituaries

Vaughn L. “Lanny” Armes, Wartburg

Mr. Vaughn L. “Lanny” Armes, age 61 of Wartburg, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Cumberland Medical Center. Lanny was a veteran of the United States Army, he served two years in the 101st Airborne. He was retired from Tennessee Department of Corrections and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Lanny enjoyed fishing, playing golf and coaching youth sports.

He was preceded in death by his father: Vaughn D. Armes.



One sister: Kim Newport.

He is survived by his wife: Pam Bryant Armes.



One son and daughter-in-law: Jonathan and Ashley Armes.



One daughter and son-in-law: Jessica and Barry Wilson.



Four grandchildren: Cain and Cole Wilson, Caleb and Cannon Armes.



His mother: Yvonne Melton Armes.



Two brothers and sisters-in-law: Scotty and Angie Armes, Matthew and Sara Armes.



Three sisters and brother-in-law: Robin and Randy Daugherty, Tammy Nelson and Joy Nell Armes.



His brother-n-law: Gary Newport.



Special honorary granddaughters: Lydia, Macy and Kara Smith, Whitney Miles and Sara Potter.



Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Benjie Blakney officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday at 2:00 PM in Morgan Memorial Gardens. American Legion Post 149 Honor Guard will provide military honors.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Armes family.

