Lisa Matthews, Rockford, IL (formerly of Tennessee)

Lisa Matthews, age 54, of Rockford, IL formerly of Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born November 28, 1964 in Clinton, TN to Elbert and Dolly (Armes) Bunch.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Little Community Cemetery.

