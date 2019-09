Featured

OSPD arrest man after a traffic stop; now faces several drug charges.

The Oliver Springs police arrested a man Monday evening, September 23rd, after a traffic stop and now the man faces numerous charges. According to the Police report Jonathan A. Baker, 37, was charged with the following:

1 55-50-504 Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

2 55-12-139 Compliance with financial responsibility law required

3 39-16-503 Tampering With Or Fabricating Evidence( Vandalism)

4 55-4-104 (T) Violation Registration Law

5 55-50-506 Driving While In Possession Of Methamphetamine

6 39-17-417(2)(a) Manufacture, deliver, sale, or possession of Schedule II cocaine or methamphetamine .5 Gr Or Less

7 39-17-417(e)(2) Manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of Schedule IV drug (fine not greater than $50,000)

8 39-17-418 Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange

9 39-17-425-M Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Here is the official police report:

ON 9-23-2019 AT APPROXIMATELY 1627 HRS, SGT. CARROLL WAS AT 304 STRUTT ST, IN REFERENCE TO A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE. WHILE STANDING IN THE DRIVEWAY AT 304 STRUTT ST, SGT. CARROLL OBSERVED A SILVER LEXUS ES300 BEARING TN REGISTRATION U7064P, BEING DRIVEN WEST BOUND ON STRUTT STREET BY JONATHAN BAKER, WHICH SGT. CARROLL KNOWS TO BE REVOKED FOR DUI. SGT. CARROLL OBSERVED BAKER TO BE SLOWING DOWN TO TURN INTO THE DRIVEWAY AT 304, HOWEVER, WHEN BAKER SEEN SGT. CARROLL, BAKER ACCELERATED UP STRUTT STREET AND THEN TOOK A RIGHT TURN ONTO PATTERSON CIR. SGT. CARROLL AND OFC. ALLEY GOT INTO OUR PATROL UNITS, TO CONDUCT A TRAFFIC STOP ON THE VEHICLE. SGT. CARROLL FOLLOWED THE SAME DIRECTION OF THE VEHICLE AND OFFICER ALLEY WENT DOWN STRUTT STREET TO THE INTERSECTION OF PATTERSON CIR, WHERE BOTH UNITS GOT THE VEHICLE STOPPED AT THE INTERSECTION. WHILE APPROACHING THE VEHICLE, SGT. CARROLL OBSERVED A CLEAR BAGGIE LYING IN THE GRASS ON THE DRIVER SIDE, HOWEVER, INSTEAD OF CHECKING THE BAG, OFC. ALLEY HAD BAKER TO STEP OUT OF THE VEHICLE, WHERE HE WAS ARRESTED BY SGT. CARROLL FOR DRIVING ON REVOKE FOR DUI. THE MALE PASSENGER OF THE VEHICLE WAS TAKEN OUT OF THE VEHICLE BY OFC. ALLEY, WHERE HE WAS SEARCHED AND NOTHING WAS FOUND. SGT. CARROLL SEARCHED BAKER, WHERE SGT. CARROLL FOUND A NEEDLE IN HIS SHORTS POCKET AND A PILL BOTTLE IN THE OTHER FRONT POCKET THAT CONTAINED A SMALL BAGGIE OF CRUSHED BUPRENORPHINE AND APPROXIMATELY 1/2 TABLET OF BUPRENORPHINE. SGT. CARROLL ALSO FOUND 4 LOAZEPRAM TABLETS AND 1 CLONAZEPAM TABLET INSIDE OF THE BOTTLE. AFTER PLACING BAKER IN SGT. CARROLL’S PATROL UNIT, SGT. CARROLL WALKED OVER TO THE BAG, WHERE SGT. CARROLL FOUND A LARGE ROCK LIKE MATERIAL THAT SGT. CARROLL KNOWS TO BE METHAMPHETAMINE. SGT. CARROLL CARRIED THE BAGGIE BACK TO MR. BAKER, WHERE BAKER STATED IT WASN’T HIS AND THAT HE HAD NEVER SEEN IT BEFORE. SGT. CARROLL ADVISED BAKER THAT THIS BAGGIE WAS JUST THREW IN THIS LOCATION BECAUSE IT WAS MISTING RAIN PRIOR TO THE TRAFFIC STOP AND THE BAGGIE WAS DRY. SGT. CARROLL SPOKE TO THE PASSENGER BRANDON MCFARLAND ABOUT THE LARGE SUM OF METH, WHERE HE STATED THAT IT WASN’T HIS AND THAT THE DRIVER JONATHAN BAKER THREW IT OUT OF THE VEHICLE, PRIOR TO US GETTING HIM STOPPED. SGT. CARROLL SPOKE TO BAKER AGAIN, WHERE MR. BAKER STATED THAT MCFARLAND HAD THREW THE DRUGS ACROSS HIM, OUT THE DRIVER SIDE WINDOW AND ONTO THE GRASS. SGT. CARROLL FOUND THIS TO BE UNLIKELY, DUE TO THE BAGGIE BEING THROWN OUT OF THE DRIVER WINDOW, ACROSS A LANE OF TRAFFIC INTO THE DITCH. SGT. CARROLL LOOKED AT THE CAR, WHERE SGT. CARROLL OBSERVED THE PASSENGER WINDOW TO BE UP AND THE DRIVERS WINDOW BEING THE ONLY ONE DOWN. SGT. CARROLL BELIEVES THAT IF THE PASSENGER WOULD HAVE THROWN THE DRUGS THAT HE WOULD HAVE THROWN THEM OUT OF THE PASSENGER WINDOW AND INTO THE DITCH. SGT. CARROLL HAD OSPD DISPATCH TO CONDUCT A ROUTINE STATUS AND WARRANT CHECK, WHERE BAKER WAS FOUND TO BE REVOKED AND NEITHER PARTY HAD WARRANTS. SGT. CARROLL THEN REQUESTED A WRECKER, WHERE THE VEHICLE WAS TOWED TO OSPD FOR SEIZURE. SGT. CARROLL WEIGHED THE SUSPECTED METH, WHERE SGT. CARROLL FOUND IT TO WEIGH APPROXIMATELY 8.97 GRAMS. THIS WILL BE SENT TO TBI FOR IDENTIFICATION. BAKER WILL BE TAKEN TO ROANE COUNTY FOR BOOKING. SGT. CARROLL FOUND BAKER TO HAVE 3 PAST DUIS OUT OF ANDERSON AND MORGAN. ANDERSON OFFENSE WAS 8-15-2018 AND THE ONE BEFORE THAT WAS 2-2-2012 AND MORGAN WAS 11-4-2009

